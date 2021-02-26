CHI St. Alexius Health Williston took some time out on Friday to show thanks to the doctors that have completed the hospital’s Rural Track Residency program.
Friday, Feb. 26 was Thank a Resident Day at CHI, and staff gathered to honor those who have completed the three-year program. Residents are licensed doctors who have signed up to take a particular course of study and clinical experiences to become certified in the specialty of Family Medicine. CHI’s program gives training in a number of areas to prepare physicians for a variety of patient needs.
“What’s unique about our residents is that they’re kind of like the Swiss Army Knives of doctors in that they have to know a little bit about everything,” Residency Program Coordinator Brittny Mayo told the Williston Herald. “Being in a rural care facility like CHI, they see very unique things and they develop very unique relationships and connections with their patients that a lot of other specialty residents and providers don’t get.”
Staff presented Doctors Nisha Sarna, Amit Babra, Sohail Shariff, and Afaq Sharieff with a special cake, along with other treats and refreshments.