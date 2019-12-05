It’s never easy having to stay in the hospital, especially if you’re a child. Now, one young girl’s experience has inspired her to help other kids visiting the hospital during the holiday season.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston became one of the recipients of a donation from Chloe’s Heart, an Idaho-based charity founded by 10-year-old Chloe and her mother Julie. When Chloe was born, she was diagnosed with transposition of the greater arteries, which has required multiple surgeries and hospital stays for her.
Chloe and her mother established the charity to provide toys and gifts to children admitted to the hospital during the holiday season in order to put them more at ease during what can be a scary time.
“Spending time in a hospital, out of a child’s normal environment, can be difficult,” said Dubi Cummings, marketing director at CHI St. Alexius Health. “These gifts will bring comfort to our littlest patients and are sure to be a bright moment during their stay.”
In 2016, Chloe took $60 she was saving for an XBox and, through fundraising efforts, turned it into $1,700, which she used to purchase 300 gifts for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Idaho. Since then, Chloe’s Heart has donated thousands of dollars worth of toys and gift cards to hospitals around the country. This is the second year CHI has been a donation recipient, and Chloe’s Heart volunteer and gift shopper Dawn Roness said the organization is special to her, as Chloe’s mother Julie was a former employee of hers when Chloe was born.
“I remember the day Chloe was born, as Julie worked for me,” Roness told the Williston Herald. “I remember her being airlifted out of Bismarck to Minneapolis and us not knowing if that little girl was going to make it, so she’s pretty near and dear to my heart. And so are kids. Kids in general are, and if I can make a kid’s day a little better by buying some toys and bringing them here, then that’s what is important.”
Roness said locally, the organization has received support from API, Evolution Completions and from local gun raffles. Roness was assisted by Dana Baxter and Ward Dehner, who also worked with Chloe’s mother at MDU. Along with toys for children, the charity also provided around $780 in gift cards for parents to use towards restaurants, diapers or other materials they might need while their young ones are in the hospital.
Katrina Mitchell, director of ICU and Med Surgery at CHI, said that the organization’s continued partnership with the hospital shows their commitment to giving back to those who need it.
“For me, what it means is that they’re willing to be part of the community, to really reach out and touch the community and say that there’s somebody that cares,” Mitchell explained. “Somebody that cares and can say ‘We know hard it is,’ and is willing to donate these toys to be able to take the edge or the fear off for these kids. We’re very thankful.”
To find out more about Chloe’s Heart, Inc. or to make a donation, visit www.chloesheart.org. If you wish to donate directly to CHI St, Alexius, contact Malia Colby at 701-774-7404.