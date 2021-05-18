The CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation announced that donations from American Bank State and Trust, KLE Construction and other community donors, would pay for some much needed renovations to the hospital.
"For over 100 years, CHI St. Alexius Health has served the health care needs of Williston and the surrounding communities. We are thankful for the generosity of our corporate sponsors, American Bank State and Trust Co and KLE Construction as well as numerous other donors that have made this renovation project possible," said Dubi Cummings, foundation and marketing director at CHI St. Alexius Health. "Together, with our community, the money we have raised for the past several years will now be put into action - resulting in a newly renovated healing environment for the patients we serve."
The first stage of the renovation project will include all patient hallways in the hospital, complete with newly textured walls, paint and new flooring. Phase two, which is scheduled for later this year, will include a complete renovation of the Medical Surgery Unit. This unit houses CHI's most vulnerable patients in need of overnight care.
CHI St. Alexius said the fundraising efforts for these projects have been years in the making.
“As a health care facility, we understand the importance the environment plays in the patient experience." Said Kathy Mayo, director of Med/Surg at CHI St. Alexius Health. "We believe these renovations will enhance our healing environment."
The next fundraising event the Foundation is planning will continue to raise funds for the Med/Surg remodel fund. To learn more about how you can donate to this project or play for a cause visit: https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation