CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center is celebrating 100 years in 2020 with some major centennial themed events.
In a release Monday, Feb. 17, the CHI Williston Foundation announced upcoming dates for its to most important fundraising events, the CHI Gold Tournament and the annual Charity Ball. The events will be held in June and October, with centennial themed celebrations and activities at both.
“In order to meet the needs of a changing community, we had many transitions in 2019,” Dan Bjerknes, president of the hospital said in a statement. “Our centennial year is a time to celebrate our past and secure our commitment to health care in Williston for years to come.”
The golf tournament will be held June 26 at the Links of North Dakota and the Centennial Ball will be held at the Well at Williston State College on Oct. 16. To make the event even more special, the Centennial Ball falls on the exact date Mercy Hospital first opened their doors 100 years ago.
Centennial-themed events will include some Mercy History along with costume contests, prizes, and more. This year, funds raised will go towards the hospital’s Medical Surgery and ICU Room Renovations.
“It’s about improving the overall patient experience while they’re here staying at our hospital.” CHI Foundation Director Janna Lutz told the Williston Herald.
Last year there were an estimated 2,000 admissions to these rooms, and Lutz said the impact to community members will be significant considering the renovation will last at least a decade or more and reaching upwards of 30,000 patients. Lutz said that around $94,000 had been raised towards the project’s cost, which is about half of the total cost.
She added that the foundation’s goal for the centennial year is to raise the remaining funds in order to complete the project within two years. The community support in funding this project, as well as many projects throughout the years, Lutz said, has been fundamental in making CHI successful.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “From our very inception 100 years ago, we have relied on community support, whether that’s businesses in the community or individuals that have helped support us throughout our whole history. Tickets and details for the events are still in the preparation stages, but Lutz said people can stay up-to-date on information by following the events on facebook.com/CHIStAlexiusHealthWilliston or by visiting www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation.