CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center announced that they have been able to purchase some much-needed equipment with the help of CHI Foundation funds.
Thanks to numerous donations from community members, the hospital was able to purchase an E-SEP Smoke Evacuation Pencil and PneumoClear device. The new state of the art laparoscopic equipment is designed to assist with removing potentially hazardous surgical smoke from the operating room. Over time, exposure to surgical smoke can cause chronic bronchitis, headaches, and increases the risk of other acute and chronic pulmonary conditions.
Surgeons at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston will now be able to utilize the n system during surgery, allowing for removal and filtration of surgical smoke during both minimally invasive and open procedures, which the hospital said will create a higher quality operating room environment for both staff and patients.
“It allows us to be smoke free in the operating room”, said Kathy Mayo, CHI Surgical Services Supervisor. “Additionally, CHI is incorporating the new equipment in two super towers so that our orthopedic surgeons can utilize the high definition monitors and technologies as well.”
CHI Williston is the first hospital in North Dakota and the only one in the region to utilize True Native 4k Surgical Video Capabilities. The hospital said the technology provides a much higher resolution and clarity for CHI's surgeons. The system utilizes both fluorescence and infrared technology to help determine best approach for each individual patient, which is accomplished by anesthesia injecting a dye into the patients IV. The dye then binds to the blood. When the laser is activated it excites the protein and illuminates where blood or bile is present.
As an example, one of the most common surgeries is a Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy or gallbladder surgery. The fluorescence acts as a road map for the surgeon which illuminates and helps safeguard critical anatomy and helps eliminate possible bile duct injury.
The hospital said that thanks to the community's investment, they are excited to be able to provide patients and staff with advanced care with the help of this new and innovative technology.
“We are grateful to everyone who has donated to the Patient Equipment Fund over the years or attended any of our fundraising events” said Janna Lutz, Foundation Director, “Your donations have contributed to the purchase of this innovative piece of equipment.”
To find out how to help help support purchasing additional life changing equipment to impact the community visit the Foundation's website at hwww.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation or call 701-774-7466.