CHI donation

From left to right: Paula Lankford, Train ND board member; Brittny Mayo; Kenley Nebeker, Train ND Executive Director; Garrick Hyde; Jennifer Nebeker; Dubi Cummings, Train ND board member; and Stacey Hauge.

 Courtesy of CHI St. Alexius Health

In hospitals and nursing homes, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) are important members of the care team, and they are in great demand locally and nationally.

“The CNA role is so important in the hospital setting because CNAs directly care for patients as part of the nursing team. They spend their workday observing, treating and interacting with patients to serve their healing needs,” Garrick Hyde, president of CHI St. Alexius Health Williston said in a press release.



Tags

Load comments