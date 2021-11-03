CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announced that changes will be coming to help continue to ensure the safety of visitors, patients, employees, and physicians.

Changes will begin taking effect November 8, 2021, as CHI's COVID-19 screening process and points of entry for patients and visitors will be adjusted. 

Points of Entry

The main hospital entrance (Door 1) will be temporarily closed. Patients and visitors are asked to enter the main clinic entrance (door 8) and Emergency Room entrance (door 19).

Screening

In lieu of in-person COVID-19 screening welcome desks:

● Visitors coming to the hospital can enter the Emergency Room entrance (door 19) and will be screened by the admissions desk staff.

● Visitors and support persons who are coming to the clinic or outpatient areas will be screened together at patient check-in by reception staff.

Coming Soon

Kiosks will soon be available for visitors to self-screen prior to visiting a loved-one in the hospital. Once the kiosks arrive, the main hospital entrance (Door 1) will re-open.

These kiosks will help to ensure every visitor is screened, every time.

Patients and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear a mask in our facility. For more information please contact Brittny.Mayo@catholichealth.net.

