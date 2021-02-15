February is all about hearts, and not just the kind you get on Valentine's Day.
February is Heart Health Month, when the American Heart Association shines a spotlight on heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. This year marks the 57th Heart Health Month, which has become even more important due to the impact of COVID on heart health. CHI St. Alexius Health Williston's cardiologist Dr. Peerawut Deeprasertkul spoke with the Williston Herald on the importance of taking care of your heart, especially during the pandemic.
Deeprasertkul said there are a number of factors that could put someone at risk for heart problems, especially heart attacks. Individuals at risk may have issues such as:
- a lack of regular activity and exercise
- obesity
- uncontrolled diabetes
- high cholesterol
- high blood pressure
- regular tobacco use
Tobacco use can cause other problems, also, compounding the risk for stroke as well as heart attacks. During the the pandemic, Deeprasertkul added, many people have delayed or simply avoided going to hospitals for heart attacks and strokes, prompting the American Heart Association to create "Don't Die of Doubt," a national awareness campaign that reminds people that hospitals are the safest place to go when you have symptoms.
Deeprasertkul said that while the risk factors are serious, they are still manageable. Regular exercise, eating right and reducing or quitting smoking altogether can all help mitigate the chances of heart problems down the road.
"Regular exercise can help train your arteries, lower your blood pressure as well as decreasing your cholesterol," Deeprasertkul explained. "Eating more fruits and vegetables, decreasing the amount of red meat and lowering your sodium intake can reduce the risk high blood pressure as well as heart failure. Those are just some simple things that you can do yourself to help."
Those with existing heart conditions should be particularly mindful of their heart health if they contract COVID-19, as the disease can cause complications such as inflammation of heart muscles.
"The COVID virus can (cause a) severe inflammatory reaction in the body," Deeprasertkul explained. "That inflammation can trigger blood clots that can lead to a heart attack."
Deeprasertkul added that there is still research to be done regarding any long-term complications that COVID might have on an individual's heart.
For information regarding Heart Health Month and things you can do to keep healthy, visit www.heart.org or www.chistalexiushealth.org. CHI St. Alexius will be hosting a hypertension clinic on Feb 27 at the hospital, where individuals can be seen by Deeprasertkul and a nurse practitioner, who will perform blood pressure screenings, check blood glucose levels and offer diabetes education.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required and insurance will be billed. Call 701-572-7651 to schedule an appointment.