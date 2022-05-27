Diabetes is known as a silent killer, because while the effects of the disease are deadly, people often do not know they have it until it has caused significant damage to the heart and other organs in the body.
Diabetes causes heart attacks and heart failure, strokes, kidney failure, and coma, all of which can lead to death. It also damages eyes and nerves, which can lead to blindness and other issues. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans suffer from diabetes, or about 1 in 10, and 1 in 5 people with diabetes do not know they have it.
“Our diabetes team has seen an increase in patients diagnosed with diabetes in our community,” Diabetes Educator Deb Bronson, RN, BSN, CDE said. “Not all insurance plans pay for the tests needed for diabetes management.”
Because of that, CHI has decided to start a new event, the Sugar Bust 5K.
“This event will raise funds to help off-set the financial burden patients might be faced with when receiving a diabetes diagnosis,” Bronson said.
Everyone is invited to participate in the event, whether they have diabetes or not, and whether they are a competitive runner or not. The event will be at Spring Lake Park Saturday June 4th. The day includes a 5K Run, 1 Mile Walk and 1 Mile Kids Fun Run. Participants will enjoy inflatables, outdoor games, food and fellowship following the race.
Pre Race Day Registration and Check-in is 5 — 8 p.m. June 3, in the McAuley Room at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. There will be SWAG available.
Race Day check-in and Registration is 8:45 a.m. June 4. The 5K is set for 10 a.m. along with the 1 Mile Walk. The Kids Fun Run starts at 10:45 a.m.
Inflatables, outdoor games, face-painting, food and fellowship are also available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Raffle drawings will also be an added excitement for participants.
Raffle tickets are $10 each, or a book of 10 for $90! The total value of these prizes is nearly $3,000! Tickets can be purchased on site at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston, or on Race Day, June 4th!
Raffle tickets are available now until gone and the drawing will be June 30th.
Sponsorships are still welcome with limited marketing availability but our big call to action will be for runners and raffle tickets.
All the money raised will stay in the Williston Community.