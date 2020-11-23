CHI St. Alexius Health, in partnership with a grant through The Alliance for Continuing Education in Health Professionals and Pfizer, is providing crucial pneumococcal vaccine access to immunocompromised cancer patients.
In November, CHI St. Alexius Health received the Improving Pneumococcal Immunizations in Immunocompromised Patients grant and began the vaccination program with the goal of increasing immunization rates. This program provides a convenient means for cancer patients at the Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center to receive a pneumococcal vaccine during their cancer care appointment.
“Pneumonia continues to be the ninth leading cause of death in ND,” said Janna Lutz, foundation director. “The ability to provide this vaccine when and where our patients need it is one way we can improve access to care in our community and protect our most vulnerable.”
To date, CHI St. Alexius Health has screened close to 300 patients and provided 143 Pneumococcal vaccine– protecting 75% of those vulnerable to Pneumonia, even reaching some with the second series of the vaccine. The program is on schedule to reach a goal of educating and screening 100% and successful vaccination of 85% of our oncology patients by the end of March 2021.