Chemo
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

CHI St. Alexius Health is offering cancer patients a new technology designed to reduce hair loss. It’s called scalp cooling, and it involves wearing a cooling cap while receiving chemotherapy treatments.

The cap cools the scalp to between 68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit, which reduces blood flow to the area by around 40%, so less blood containing chemotherapy reaches hair follicles. The cooling also causes hair follicle cells to go dormant, which interferes with how chemo interacts with hair follicles.



Tags

Load comments