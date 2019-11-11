CHI St. Alexius Health Williston’s orthopedic team has expanded and the hospital is touting 24-hour, 7-day-a-week coverage.
The hospital announced on Thursday, Nov. 5 that three new orthopedic physicians had been added to their growing list of providers, as a way to offer 24/7 orthopedic coverage, reducing the number of patients needing to be transferred to alternate facilities.
“We are always recruiting physicians and trying to expand our services to where we can provide them around the clock,” Marketing Coordinator Amanda Ventura told the Williston Herald. “Since we have hired three new orthopedic surgeons, we have been able to hit that goal starting in November.”
The new physicians bring over 30 years of experience to the hospital in various specialties, further ensuring that patients are able to get the care they require without having to travel outside of town.
“The expansion of orthopedic services is one example of CHI’s commitment to the communities we serve,” said Marti Volz, Specialty Clinic Manager.
Dr. Matthew Mai completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, Illinois. He attended medical school at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Mai is a United States Air Force Veteran and was a USAF staff Orthopedist at Eglin AFB in Florida. Mai has been practicing 9 years and specializes in anterior hip replacements.
Dr. Brennen Smith attended medical school at Des Moines University in Iowa. He completed his residency and internship in Columbus, Ohio, and a one-year fellowship in New Albany, Ohio. Smith has been practicing 7 years and specializes in total knee, total shoulder, and total hip replacement.
Dr. Gregory Brown completed his residency in Orthopedics at the University of Minnesota, has his Ph.D. in Medical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and attended medical school at Harvard Medical. Brown brings 21 years of experience with 7 years at a Level 1 Trauma Center.