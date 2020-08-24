Because of COVID-19, the CHI St. Alexius Health centennial gala has been changed to a virtual event.
The CHI St. Alexius Health Foundation announced they will be celebrating the centennial virtually, and giving the public a chance to take part in the free event.
The night will feature entertainment and the Foundation’s annual auction, which can all be enjoyed from the comfort of home. Businesses and individuals can support the hospital by choosing a VIP sponsorship level on the Foundation’s website or by donating an auction item.
This year’s entertainment will be highlights from historic Cardiac Capers footage and other photos from CHI’s 100 year history serving Williston. Oldies performed virtually by San Diego band the Whiskey Unicorns, performing eclectic music featuring classic hits and covers from all decades and genres. Song requests can be sent in before the sponsorship deadline of Sep 25th to have it played during the event!
All proceeds from this event will be put toward CHI’s Patient Equipment Fund, which is used for the most pressing needs of the hospital and clinics. Most recently, the foundation used these funds to help purchase state of the art laparoscopic equipment.
For more information on ways to get involved in this year’s festivities contact the Foundation at 701-774-7466 or JannaLutz@catholichealth.net.