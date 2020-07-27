CHI St. Alexius Health encourages parents to schedule a wellness exam plus a sports physical for their student athlete(s) prior to participation, even if it is not a requirement this year.
A wellness exam will include a complete physical examination (including vision and hearing screening), a discussion of the child’s medical history, weight, height and body mass index, childhood nutrition, sleep habits, physical development and activity, social development and activity, cognitive development and academics, risks to health and safety, status of chronic conditions, immunization update, preventive health recommendations, and adolescent issues. It is also our opportunity to discuss important topics such as peer pressure, avoiding drugs, tobacco and alcohol. A comprehensive wellness exam is recommended once per year.
Sports Physicals may not be required for all student athletes this year. Any student who did not receive a physical for the 2019-20 school year is required to have a sports physical prior to participation in activities. In addition, all seventh grade students are required to have a sports physical this school year. CHI St. Alexius Health offers $50 sports physicals throughout the year if you prefer to not use your insurance.
What has changed: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota High School Activities Association has modified this requirement for returning athletes. Pre-participation physical examinations completed for the 2019-20 school year will be accepted during the 2020-21 school year upon submission of a parent and athlete signed waiver. Even if a parent chooses to complete this waiver, it is still important to schedule a wellness exam for your student athlete.
“Sports physicals are important for diagnosing sports-specific health concerns, however, a comprehensive wellness exam allows us to spend more time with your child and potentially diagnose and treat concerns which could lead to injury or death if left undetected,” said Dr. Anderson, chief medical officer. “Although a sports physical may not be required for your athlete, a wellness exam should not be forgotten.”
It is important that we continue our routine care amid this pandemic. It’s hard to say for sure how long it will stick around, but we are prepared to manage through COVID-19 for the next several of months, well into next year.
For more information, call 701-572-7651.