The CHI St. Alexius Health Emergency Department has been recognized as the recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Instruction: Healthcare Leader Award by the University of Mary.
The University of Mary Graduate Nursing program, through the help of a selection committee, recognizes an outstanding candidate in this category every year. The department was chosen for the Excellence in Instruction: Healthcare Leader Award for not only acting as a role model for students in important elements of professionalism and effective teamwork, but also for embracing each student who rotates through the department as an important member of the team.
“We take great pride in providing our nursing students an exceptional experience during their time at our facility,” said Jami Murie, director of the CHI St. Alexius Health Emergency Department. “Our students are the next generation of health care leaders and we are honored to play a vital role in that journey.”
CHI St. Alexius Health added that they are proud to play a significant role in the education of nurses and other health care providers across the nation.