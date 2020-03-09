CHI St. Alexius Health Williston is adding to the slate of skin care services it can offer, thanks to training that one of it nurse practitioners, April Haugrose, is taking.
Haugrose has been a nurse practitioner for about four years, and ran a headache management clinic in Great Falls. She and her husband have family in the region, so they decided to move here.
“I really like the community,” Haugrose said. “The friendliness of the people. Everyone is just really nice here.”
Haugrose is now working out of the Williston neurology clinic where she is certified as an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner. She has been doing Botox for migraines, in addition to working in the neurology clinic, which led to her interest in branching out to some cosmetic services.
“I love to help people feel at their best,” she said.
She recently successfully completed on-site training with a Candela representative at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston with the Gentlemax Pro Laser System. Established in 1970, Candela is a medical aesthetic device company headquartered in Massachusetts.
“I’m now able to do hair removal for both men and women throughout, wherever, arms and legs, I can treat both men and women,” Haugrose said. “I’m also able to do spider veins on the face, chests, arms — wherever the areas of concern are.”
Vascular lesions, pigmented lesions, sun spots, skin rejuvenation and tightening are also available.
“Everyone wants to look younger nowadays,” Haugrose said. “Any redness like rosacea I can also help out with. And if people are concerned about freckles and sunspots, I can help with that as well.”
Haugrose said the process begins with a short consultation, which includes testing out settings to be certain a given treatment will be compatible with the patient’s skin type.
How uncomfortable treatments are ultimately varies not only by procedure but individuals as well. Some have a higher pain tolerance than others, Haugrose said, adding that she has had some of the treatments herself, to see what they were like.
The new laser procedures are just the beginning. Haugrose will also soon complete training for using Botox for cosmetic purposes as well, after which she will be able to do fillers for things like wrinkles.