October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but the issue is so important that CHI St. Alexius Health Williston held a special event in April to encourage women to get themselves examined.
On April 10, CHI hosted "Mammos & Mimosas,", inviting residents to stop by the clinic and "say cheers to breast health" with some light snacks and bubbly beverages. The event is part of an effort by CHI to encourage self-care and regular examinations to prevent breast cancer.
'We continue our commitment of expanding options for patients to receive care in our community," said Marti Volz, Clinic Director. "The Mammos and Mimosas event provided women the opportunity to make their breast health a priority while enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a non-alcoholic mimosa. We are honored to be their partner in health."
In addition, CHI St. Alexius shared the following information on how self-care helps prevent breast cancer.
Take Care of Your Pair: Steps That Reduce Breast Cancer Risk
Breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, accounting for almost one in three (30 percent) newly diagnosed cancers. One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
We take care of our bodies and our appearance, but did you know you should take care of your breasts? A simple first step is just paying attention. Know what’s normal for your breasts. If you notice discharge or even the tiniest lump, talk to your provider right away.
It’s also important to know your personal risk factors. Start with your family history. Your risk of breast cancer nearly doubles if you have a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Other risk factors to keep on your radar include dense breasts, genetic mutations, reproductive history, personal and family history of other cancers, previous radiation therapy and simply getting older.
Talk to your provider about your personal risk factors and mammogram screening recommendations, as they vary depending on age and risk. Early detection remains your best defense against breast cancer. The five-year survival rate for localized breast cancer is 99 percent.
Did you know you can take action -- even before your first mammogram -- to reduce your risk? The Centers for Disease Control have identified the following risk factors for breast cancer:
• Physical activity. Women who are not physically active have a higher risk of getting breast cancer.
• Weight. Older women who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than those at a normal weight.
• Alcohol consumption. Studies show that a woman’s risk for breast cancer increases with the more alcohol she drinks.
• Hormone medications. Some forms of hormone replacement therapy (those that include both estrogen and progesterone) taken during menopause can raise risk for breast cancer when taken for more than five years. Certain oral contraceptives (birth control pills) also have been found to raise breast cancer risk.
• Reproductive history. Having a first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding, and never having a full-term pregnancy can raise breast cancer risk.
The additional steps you take today – getting more physical activity, managing your weight, drinking less alcohol, even choosing to breastfeed your baby – can help reduce your breast cancer risk and improve your overall health.