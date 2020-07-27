Catholic Health Initiatives’ North Dakota Violence Prevention Program is hosting its fifth annual Spotlight on Prevention Summit & Training Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 pm. In light of the coronavirus this free event is going online, combining independent study and live virtual learning sessions.
The CHI ND Violence Prevention Program will host a renowned team of experts from Futures Without Violence, the national health resource center on domestic violence. Futures has been providing groundbreaking programs, policies and campaigns that empower individuals and organizations working to end violence against women and children around the world for more than 30 years. Futures will provide brief introductory sessions on Domestic Violence and Adolescent Relationship Abuse.
Surabhi Kukké, the Senior Health Programs Advisor at Futures will lead a comprehensive session on Addressing Domestic Violence During COVID. There are reports of domestic violence rising in the midst of the COVID pandemic. This session will explore the nuances of domestic violence during a time of social distancing and virtual services. Live sessions will be supported Virginia Duplessis the Program Director of Public Health Partnerships and Kate Vander Tuig the Health Program Manager, both from Futures Without Violence.
Professionals in all fields and interested community members are welcome to attend. Space is limited and registration required. Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IPVSummit2020.
For more information visit our website at www.chistalexiushealth.org/about-us/nd-violence-prevention-program, call 701-530-4973 or email vmzietz@primecare.org.