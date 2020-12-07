Dave Sandberg, pharmacy director for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston has been honored as the Bowl of Hygeia 2020 award recipient by the North Dakota Pharmacists Association.
“Dave’s hard work and commitment continues to be recognized state-wide by his colleagues and is now being honored through this prestigious award,” said Dan Bjerknes, president of CHI St. Alexius Health. “This well-deserved recognition is just one more way our patients can be assured they are receiving high-quality care right here in Williston.”
Sandberg was born and raised in Tioga and graduated from Tioga High School in 1967. He graduated from NDSU college of Pharmacy in 1972. Sandberg is married and has three children and seven grandchildren. In his 47 years as a licensed pharmacist, Sandberg has worked in retail and hospital pharmacies. He has also experienced three oil booms in Northwest North Dakota during his life.
The Williston Herald spoke with Sandberg about the award and his career.
Name: Dave Sandberg
Job: Director of Pharmacy at CHI St. Alexius Williston
What made you choose your career?
Helping individuals and families maintain their health. (I) liked Math and Chemistry.
What's the most difficult challenge of your role?
Currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge to maintain adequate drug supply to treat the disease. Also preparing for the arrival of the COVID vaccine after it has been approved.
What motivates you?
Being part of the health care team and contributing to the health care needs of our community and region.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to do what you do?
Job Shadow a pharmacist, reach out to a college of pharmacy and get information on the requirements for a degree in pharmacy. It will be one of the best most rewarding careers you can experience.