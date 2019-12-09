CHI Health at Home’s Hospice department is helping community members remember their loved ones with a memorial service at CHI St. Alexius in Williston.
The Reflections of Love service is a way to provide community members with the opportunity to memorialize and honor friends and family members from the hospice program that have passed. The memorial gathering takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m., at the Sacred Grounds Cafe at the hospital. The event is open for the public to attend and will feature refreshments and fellowship, while recognizing those loved ones who are no longer with us.
“The Reflections of Love service has grown throughout the years,” said Karen Bercier, Director of Home Health Services. “This is a time we are able to recognize the hospice clients who have passed away in the past year, paying tribute to the great lives they lived and the many lives they touched. The holiday season is a time of family traditions. We’d like this event to be a comfort for those who are reflecting or having to change those traditions.”
The memorial gathering will feature a short service honoring veterans, as well as a program with music memorializing those who have passed within the past year. The service is a time for families to become acquainted, as well as the giving an opportunity for loved ones to sponsor a luminary. Each name will be recognized on a luminary throughout the holiday season, which will be displayed in the Sacred Grounds Cafe. There will be a fireworks display following the memorial program.
Bercier said the memorial is important for families in the area who have lost someone as a way to come together with others dealing with grief and loss, especially during the holiday season.
“The holidays can be difficult, and especially during the first year or the first holiday,” she explained. “This gives everyone an opportunity to come and spend some time and reflect upon that person’s life. They can come together and be with the staff and with others that have faced that loss, and hopefully get help with some healing.”