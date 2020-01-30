Local businesses are preparing to raise funds once again for the area's hospice programs.
Hearts for Hospice began in February 2017, when the community's hospice programs were in danger of being lost. After an outpouring of support from the community, the Hearts for Hospice campaign was created as a way to raise funds to help sustain the area's hospice needs. CHI Health at Home hospice team serves Williston, Crosby, Tioga and Watford City, and relies on contributions to remain viable, especially in rural settings.
The Hearts for Hospice Challenge involves local businesses selling hearts to customers in a number of denominations. The businesses then hang the hearts on a wall to recognize their contribution and support.
Not just a fundraising effort, the Challenge is also a friendly competition between the businesses, with each competing to sell the most hearts. The business that sells the most will be awarded the Hearts for Hospice Trophy, a custom work piece created by Harlan Fixen. The Penalty Box won the trophy last year.
"It's just a way for different businesses to get involved with our organization and we're just kind of blown away by the community's support." Emily Pipkin, LCSW with CHI Hospice told the Williston Herald.
Pipkin said around 18 businesses would be participating this year, and that a list of participants would be available on CHI Health at Home's Facebook page. The organization typically raises between $3,000 and $5,000 with the Challenge, and raises even more with their Hearts for Hospice Event to be held on Feb. 29 at the New Armory.
The night will feature a meal, silent and live auctions and entertainment from Dueling Pianos. The Hearts for Hospice Challenge winners will also be announced, and the trophy will be awarded.
Pipkin said that thanks to the success of the event, CHI Health at Home has been able to offer additional needed services to the community, which she said is thanks to the overwhelming support from area volunteers and sponsors.
"It's really incredible," she said. "Williston has gone above and beyond to provide supportive care not only for the residents within Williston, but we service Watford City, Tioga and Crosby. It's really a whole multitude of communities that come together to make sure that their local hospice stays local and that the funds go towards those within our community. It's just been outstanding the amount of support that we've received, and we just hope to continue to provide excellent care to those in our area."