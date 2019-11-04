The Williston Hospital Auxiliary is helping CHI St. Alexius meet patients needs by donating a large some towards the purchase of new equipment.
The auxiliary and gift shop at CHI have been donating to the CHI St. Alexius Foundation for many years with various events and fundraisers throughout the year. Events like the masquerade jewelry sale, bedding sale and the popcorn cake sale have helped contribute thousands of dollars towards the hospital's equipment needs. Recently, the gift shop made a large donation to the foundation, presenting them with a check for $10,000.
"Between the Auxiliary and the gift shop, they donate to the Foundation throughout the year for different equipment needs for the hospital," explained Janna Lutz, Foundation Director. "It's really wonderful, and we're so glad to showcase that they are giving back in addition to all that they provide us on a daily basis. The gift shop provides a service to people that come have a doctor's appointment or visit a loved one, or just for our employees, we know it's just a place we can run to get a quick gift without having to run somewhere else. It's right there, it's convenient and it also gives back to the hospital. It's a fantastic thing that's been a staple at the hospital for a lot of years."
Lutz said the money will go towards the hospital's continued efforts to upgrade to digital radiography, which they have been raising funds for with their annual charity ball and other events throughout the year. Lutz said while the Auxiliary and gift shop were the ones that made the donation, it was in part due to the patronage of those visiting that made it possible.
"When anybody has gone through the gift shop and bought something, part of those proceeds throughout the year is what this donation is all about," Lutz said. "If somebody has gone through there and purchased something throughout the past year, we want to say thank you to them too, because it's thanks to the sales the gift shop has that they were able to make that donation to the Foundation, and subsequently the hospital."
The Auxiliary's next fundraiser is the Winter Wonderland Party, featuring a variety of holiday gift ideas for the home and the ones you love. The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gift shop. There will be coffee, cookies and a signup for a surprise Christmas gift.
To find out more about the CHI Foundation or to donate, visit www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation or call the Foundation 701-774-7466.