The Alliance for Continuing Education in Health Professionals and Pfizer have chosen CHI St. Alexius Health Williston as recipients of the Improving Pneumococcal Immunizations in Immunocompromised Patients grant.
This grant will allow the hospital to implement a pneumococcal vaccination program at its Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center.
The goal of the program is to increase immunization rates by giving patients the opportunity to receive the pneumococcal vaccination during pre-existing appointments as opposed to having to create a separate appointment. Pneumonia continues to be the ninth leading cause of death in the state and here in Williston there are around 10 cases every month. With the rural nature of the area, an additional appointment for patients can mean the difference between receiving care and not, according to a hospital news release.