Awards are given in many different ways. They tell a story about an individual and their investment, first to themselves and then to the area of service their heart’s passion is committed to. Service impacts not only a community but its culture as well.
Chief Medical Officer and general surgeon Dr. Wayne Anderson at CHI St. Alexius Health will be awarded the Outstanding Rural Health Provider award for 2022 at this year’s Rural and Public Health Awards Banquet in Grand Forks.
The award is presented to a healthcare clinician whose practice is in rural North Dakota and has made an important contribution to his/her community and area.
Dr. Anderson has been with CHI since 1994. In that time, additional duties include serving as clinic professor of surgery in medical education at the University of North Dakota, and a preceptor at the University of Mary, Rocky Mountain College, and various other institutions.
“Dr. Anderson’s willingness to provide medical expertise as a resource for rural communities in western North Dakota, while educating the next generation of healthcare providers, continue to impact our region,” said Dubi Cummings, director of marketing for CHI St. Alexius Williston.
Dr. Anderson is the medical director for the Williston Fire Department, where he has served over the past decade. He is responsible for medical licensure of the firefighter EMTs and paramedics, overseeing the execution of all WFD protocols for the annual emergency medical responses. He is also the medical director for the Williston Basin School District #7, providing support to school nurses, sharing evidence-based infection control best practices and COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
“Dr. Anderson has provided outstanding support for myself, students, parents, and school board members with his guidance and recommendations for all healthcare needs,” Williston Basin school nurse coordinator for the district Lynn Douglas said.
Dr. Anderson is committed to supporting healthy communities in a broader sense as well. He also serves on the Williston Area Vector Control District Board, and is an advanced trauma life support instructor of the American College of Surgeons.