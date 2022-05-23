For twenty-eight years CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Auxiliary has is a splended place to display the Summer events provide the public an opportunity to participate in community, but also for the community to recognize and honor others who have invested their love, personal time and energy for a cause that held a place near and dear to their heart. This year CHI’s Garden Party is one such event, and CHI also offers other such opportunities for young and old alike.
The Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor their 28th summer fundraising event. The year’s event will be entitled “Jean’s Garden Party” in memory of Jean Nelson. Jean was the “heart” of the Auxiliary and was chairman of the Garden Tour for at least 20 years. She scoured the alleys and neighborhoods searching for possible gardens to showcase.
Jean’s Garden Party is June 4th and runs from 10 a.m. to noon starting with a Continental Breakfast, followed by a “Plantings” demonstration by Handy Andy’s, entertainment and Courtyard displays byElite Designz, County Floral, Lori Kirby, Handy Andy’s, and Grenora Plant Place.
Raffle donors are: Handy Andy’s, Elite Designz, Hospital Gift Shop, County Floral, Lori Kirgy, Bloomin’ shop, Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home, Fulkerson Funeral Home, Castle Framing, Cooks on Main.
This year's event starts at First Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall & Courtyard at 916 Main Street Williston, North Dakota. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door. Raffle Tickets will be $5 each.
The Auxiliary is the fund-raising arm of the CHI Medical Center volunteers. Auxiliary activities include operating the gift shop, sponsoring annual fundraisers such as bake sales, Raffles and hosting jewelry and bedding/blanket sales. The proceeds from these activities are donated in support of projects enhancing patient and visitor welfare.
Auxiliary members also share their talents in handwork, creating holiday tray favors for patients and prayer blankets, baby hats. If interested in being part of CHI Auxiliary, call Marilyn McGinley at the CHI Giftshop for more information at (701) 774-7445.
Volunteer Services are a significant part of any hospital organization.
The volunteers at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, North Dakota are instrumental in helping fulfill the mission to provide quality, compassionate health care. Volunteers are an important part of the health care system. They are committed to providing services to patients, families of patients, and staff. The efforts of our volunteers don't go unnoticed. They provide the "extras" that would otherwise be impossible to offer. If you enjoy meeting people and would like to volunteer in a caring, hospitable environment, consider volunteering. CHI is dedicated to the mission to "Let all be received as Christ." As sponsors, the Benedictine Sisters, inspire CHI to extend hospitality to all who enter its facility.
CHI St. Alexius Health offers numerous volunteer opportunities at CHI St. Alexius Health including:
- Auxiliary Fundraisers
- Alex the Cat
- Central Supply
- Environmental Services
- Escort to various Locations
- Flowers/Mail/Magazines
- Food and Nutrition
- Gift Shop Attendants
- Greeter - Way Finder
- Kidney Dialysis Center
- Knitters
- Lobby greeter
- Pet Therapy
- Piano
- Special projects/Clerical
- Spiritual Services
- Waiting Room Host
For more information about the volunteer positions, please click here, or contact Volunteer Services at 701-774-7483 or email Vonnie Halvorson at voni.halvorson@commonspirit.org or an online form can be filled out and downloaded and mailed to: Voni Halvorson, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center, 1301 15th Avenue West, Williston, ND 58801. Or email to vonihalvorson@commonspiriti.org.