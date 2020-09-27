With school back in session and cold and flu season just around the corner, it's important for kids to stay up to date on their health, and Chatter Pediatric Therapy's new clinic is ready to help.
Chatter Pediatric's walk-in clinic is the only pediatric-specific clinic in Williston, and serves the community from infant to adult. It opened in June, and provides a number of services for youth, including sports physicals, well-child checkups, and immunizations.
"Ultimately, we're here to support those kids that are sick," owner Katie Kringen told the Williston Herald. "So any type of illness; the cough, pinkeye, ear infections, things like that. Or if you just don't know, you can walk right in, which is unique here in Williston."
Kringen said the whole "vibe" of Chatter is geared towards kids, with a bright, colorful and inviting facility meant to be kid-friendly and comfortable for families. Kringen said she wanted Chatter to offer more services to the community, as parents often have a difficult time getting their kids the care they need quickly.
"We see a lot of kids in our community," she explained. "And we also see a lot of kids that are Chatter kids get sick and just have a hard time to quickly get in to see a provider, so that's why we expanded our services to a medical clinic, so we can help those kids and their families."
Chatter Pediatric Therapy recently opened a clinic in Dickinson as well, further offering their services to the community. Chatter has been recognized multiple times for their service, being voted Best of the Bakken's Local Business of the Year and Best Medical Center in 2018 and 2019. For more information about the clinics visit Chatter Pediatric Therapy at www.chattertherapy.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/chatterwalkin.