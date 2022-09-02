Purchase Access

The CDC is now recommending that people ages twelve years and older receive an updated COVID-19 booster that targets variants of the virus that are more transmissible and immune-evading, according to a press release on Thursday.

The updated boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition. It is recommended that updated boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech is given to people twelve years of age and older while boosters from Moderna are given to those eighteen and older. 



