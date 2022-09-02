The CDC is now recommending that people ages twelve years and older receive an updated COVID-19 booster that targets variants of the virus that are more transmissible and immune-evading, according to a press release on Thursday.
The updated boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition. It is recommended that updated boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech is given to people twelve years of age and older while boosters from Moderna are given to those eighteen and older.
The press release also stated that in upcoming weeks, the CDC is expecting to recommend updated boosters for other pediatric groups. They are currently awaiting FDA authorization and additional data but plan to move quickly to make these updated boosters available nation-wide.
“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”