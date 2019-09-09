Health-conscious consumers have no doubt encountered advertisements for CBD oil at some point in recent memory. Supplement stores, pharmacies and even gyms may promote CBD oil, prompting consumers to wonder just what CBD is and how it may or may not play a role in the treatment of certain conditions, including arthritis.
According to the Arthritis Foundation®, two kinds of the cannabis sativa plant, hemp and marijuana, produce cannabinoids, which Harvard Medical School notes is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis. People unfamiliar with cannabidiol, or CBD, a type of cannabinoid, may assume it gets users high like marijuana. However, CBD doesn’t get users high, as another cannabinoid, a psychoactive part of the marijuana plant known as THC, is responsible for that effect.
Advocates for CBD often note its potential to alleviate pain associated with arthritis. While animal studies have supported those claims, the Arthritis Foundation notes that such studies do not always translate to humans. In addition, the Arthritis Foundation notes that, thus far, human studies examining the potential efficacy of CBD in treating arthritis pain have produced mixed results, and the Harvard Medical School notes that more studies are necessary to determine the potential of CBD in treating pain, including that caused by arthritis.
Laws also vary regarding the legality of CBD, though many places allow some form of CBD. Consumers should first consult with their physicians regarding their conditions and whether or not CBD might help them.