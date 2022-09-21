Shelley Isaacs has a family history of breast cancer. Because of this, she is diligent about attending her annual mammograms and watching for symptoms. When finances got tight, Isaacs enrolled as a Women’s Way client to ensure she could continue these preventative measures. That’s why, in November 2021 when she noticed a change in her breast health, she was prepared to seek help immediately.

“I noticed dimpling...and, because of Women’s Way, I knew that was a bad sign and something to watch for,” said Isaacs.



