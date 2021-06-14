A cancer diagnosis immediately induces a host of questions. Cancer thrusts the newly diagnosed into a completely new world. There’s new terminology to learn and important decisions to make. One of the first jobs a newly diagnosed person can tackle is learning more about his or her type of cancer.
“Cancer” is an umbrella term that encompasses more than 100 diseases. Typing cancer goes beyond knowing which area of the body it first affected. For example, lung cancer refers to cancer that appears in the lungs. However, cancers described by oncologists have clinical terms and groupings based more intimately on where and when the cancer originates, advises the wellness resource Health Central. These classifications break down cancer based on the types of cells they attack. The following are some common cancer types.
Carcinoma
According to WebMD, carcinomas are the most commonly diagnosed cancers. These cancers develop from epithelial cells, which are found in the tissues that line the inner or outer surfaces of the body. These cancers typically start in the skin or tissues covering the surfaces of internal organs and glands. Carcinomas tend to produce solid tumors.
Sarcomas
Sarcomas grow in soft connective or supportive tissues of the body, including tissues that surround and support body organs and structures, advises the Cancer Prevention Guide. Sarcomas are generally rare compared to carcinomas and occur in fat, muscles, nerves, lymph vessels, cartilage, or bone, among other areas, states the Mayo Clinic.
Melanoma
Similar to carcinomas, melanoma occurs in skin cells that contain melanin, or pigment. This is why melanomas often are dark or black. The American Cancer Society says melanoma cases are highly preventable if people avoid excessive sun exposure. Unfortunately, melanomas are responsible for the most skin cancer deaths.
Lymphoma
Lymphoma occurs when cancer originates in the immune system, namely in the infection-fighting lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are found in lymph nodes, the spleen, bone marrow, the thymus, and other parts of the body. Lymphoma is slightly more prevalent than a similar blood cancer called leukemia and has a higher survival rate as well.
Leukemia
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada says leukemia is cancer of the blood cells in which cancer attacks the bone marrow where new blood cells originate. While both lymphoma and leukemia affect blood cells, the main difference is that leukemia affects the white blood cells and bone marrow while lymphomas tend to affect the lymph nodes and start in the immune system, says Medical News Today.
Cancer diagnoses introduce patients to an entirely new vocabulary, including the cancer types themselves. Learning more can give people peace of mind and the confidence that they understand their diseases