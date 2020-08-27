Watford City has hired its first pediatrician, and taken yet another step on the road towards a fully functional obstetrics wing that will someday include live births for McKenzie County.
The pediatrician’s name is Dr. Maria Marchenko. She came to the United States in the 90s from Russia, to join family who were already living in the country.
Marchenko completed her residency training in New York City, and did pediatric critical care in Buffalo and Chicago. For a time, she also had a practice in a small town in Alabama.
Among her hobbies, she enjoys skiing, horseback riding, and playing the guitar and harp.
Marchenko said she was attracted to Watford City because of the challenges opening a brand new pediatrics program presents, as well as the overall quality of the facility itself, and the friendliness of the community.
“I liked the people here," she said. "They were very knowledgeable and supportive, and I liked the facility, which is brand new and very well equipped, so I decided to take this opportunity,” she said.
Most deliveries go well of course, but Marchenko’s skill set will be critically important for those times when things do not go well, explained Sam Perry, Practice Administrator for McKenzie County Health Systems.
“Most deliveries do go well,” Perry said. “But there my be occasional problems, and this is why it’s safer to have a baby delivered in the hospital. If problems appear, a the doctor may have to intervene with some kind of manipulation or maybe even a C-section. This puts the baby at risk, and so that is when pediatricians should be available, and actually on site, if the baby is suffering from complications.”
Another situation where medical intervention can be life-saving, are those occasions where the birth is premature, Perry pointed out.
In those cases, a pediatrician may need to be involved to help care for the baby, to stabilize them in the event of transfer to a higher level of care.
“Pediatrics is really a key component in bringing live births back to McKenzie County,” Perry said.
McKenzie County Health Systems built an obstetrics wing for its new facility in 2019 with the help of a $200,000 donation from Whiting Oil and Gas, with the idea of bringing live births back — but it has had to check off a few boxes for key skillsets first to make that an acuality.
In addition to pediatrics, a high-quality surgical program is required, which Perry said has now been in play at the facility since March of 2019.
A third key is high-quality obstetrics, for which McKenzie County Healthcare is partnering with Great Plains in Williston.
“All three of these will come together to bring us to live delivery, which hasn’t been offered for a couple of decades now in McKenzie County,” Perry said.
Perry believes the program is about one year out from offering live births.
“We will start recruiting more obstetric nurses, and get all their remaining equipment on board and the training done,” he said. “We really just want to focus on the quality aspect of it, and we don’t want to rush anything.”
Marchenko said she is excited about the challenges of helping bring live births back to the McKenzie County region, and added she was impressed with the “go-get-it” attitude of Watford City’s community leaders.
“They wanted it, and they will make it happen,” she said. “That is what I like about Watford City and the people in the community.”