Bras For a Cause has been raising hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for those in the area battling with cancer, and this weekend the organization is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year to give back even more.
The American Cancer Society estimates that there are 3,940 new cases of cancer reported within North Dakota in 2019, with the majority of those being related to breast cancer. The costs associated with traveling and treatment can become overwhelming to those already fighting the diagnosis, which is where Bras For a Cause steps in.
The non-profit organization has been raising money locally for many years, volunteering at local events and holding their own fundraisers. To date the group has raised more than half a million dollars, which has gone right back into the community to help those affected.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the group is hosting their largest event of the year, the annual Bras For a Cause Bra Auction. Taking place in Building B at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, the event has grown by leaps and bounds over the last seven years, with individuals and businesses across the community coming together to donate thousands of dollars worth of materials to raise money for those in need, with all of that money staying locally.
“I’ve said it before, and I will continue to say it, this community is the givingest of communities,” Cheryl Donoven, Bras for a Cause president. “We can’t do it without the community. They always, always step up for us.”
Aside from monetary donations, another way the community steps up to help the organization is by providing items for the silent and live auctions. Donoven said this year is no different, with hunting trips to Africa, Minnesota Vikings tickets, NASCAR vacations and a seven day cruise all up for bid. Of course, the main draw for the auction is the numerous decorated bras that are donated, which have gone for hundreds or thousands of dollars. The bras are donated by individuals, who go all-out decorating them in various themes, from hunting and sports to Mardi Gras and Ghostbusters; there is no end to the creativity that goes in to each one.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the silent auction, with the live and bra auction kicking off at 6 p.m. The event is for 21 and over, and will feature food, music, prizes and more. There is no cost to attend the event, but Donoven encourages everyone in attendance to donate or bid to the cause. Auction items are still being collected, and can be dropped off at Buster’s Bar in Williston, or by calling 701-570-9241 to make arrangements.