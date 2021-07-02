The pandemic has caused a nationwide blood shortage, according to the American Red Cross, and that’s affecting blood product availability across America, including North Dakota.
Behind the shortage are a combination of factors. Donations were down during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many people who had delayed medical treatment during that time are now seeking the care they had put off, placing greater demands on the blood bank.
Blood donors of all blood types, particularly type O and those giving platelets, are now being urgently requested by the Red Cross in states across the country to give blood.
“The Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Our teams are working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients – distributing about 75,000 more blood products than expected over the past three months to meet demand – but we can’t do it without donors. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.”
Red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers has climbed 10 percent inn 2021, which is five times the growth rte at other facilities that provide transfusions.
Some hospitals have been asked to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, but CHI St. Alexius Williston has told the Williston Herald the hospital is not experiencing that presently.
“We are being asked to conserve O units of blood and cryoprecipitate at this time, but have been able to get all the products we need at this point,” Director of Lab Operations James Moe said in an email.
CHI St. Alexius’ next blood drive is set for Aug. 12. It is open to the public and people can register for it by emailing Amalia.brandenburger@commonspirit.org.
Type O blood is the most-needed blood by hospitals. It is the universal blood type. It’s used by emergency room personnel when there’s no time to determine someone’s blood type.
Blood donations during summer months typically decline as people get busy with summer vacation or other plans. But the need for blood never takes a holiday or a break. It’s needed all the time for many life-saving procedures.
The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood. It is a nonprofit organization. The Red Cross has a blood donor app available at RecCrossBlood.org to help individuals find a blood drive near them.