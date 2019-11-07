The 2019 North Dakota Behavioral Health Conference is set for Nov. 13 to 15 in Bismarck, bringing together industry professionals to discuss new behavioral health initiatives and programs within the state.
Taking place at the Bismarck Event Center, the three-day conference is a place for clinicians, peer support specialists, health care professionals, community agencies, consumers and family members to learn about the status of behavioral health in the state, as well as connect with state and national behavioral health leaders through various breakout sessions.
More than a dozen speakers will be in attendance, sharing their messages of perseverance, recovery, wellness and hope. The goal is for individuals and businesses to be spurred to action to integrate behavioral health practices into their everyday lives.
“Many changes are occurring in North Dakota’s behavioral health system. This conference provides an opportunity for individuals interested in behavioral health to learn and be inspired to take action,” said Pamela Sagness director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.
During the 65th legislative session, North Dakota Behavioral Health received funding that will allow for major improvements to the system. The funding will cover the full continuum of care, from prevention and treatment and throughout the recovery process. Conference attendees will also identify how to employ peer support specialists in multiple settings, as well as integrate suicide prevention efforts and ensure person-centered practices in their work.
Keynote speakers will include Dan Nevins, a decorated soldier who was injured during combat in Iraq in 2004, who will begin the conference with his message of perseverance, resiliency and hope.
Kevin Hines, a best-selling author, public speaker and award-winning documentary filmmaker who attempted to take his life in 2000, who will be sharing his story of hope, healing and recovery.
Dr. Melinda Moore, licensed psychologist and assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Eastern Kentucky University, will be exploring national trends in addressing suicide prevention and integrating suicide prevention into clinical practice.
Ryan Sallans, a renowned transgender speaker and author specializing in health care and workplace issues impacting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ) community, who will discuss minority stress and LGBTQ identities.
Jeffon Seely, senior consultant, transformational speaker and workshop facilitator, who will provide information about workplace wellness and mindfulness.
A full agenda and registration information for the conference is available on www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/conference.