Birth annoucements Mar 9, 2023 Aleisa and Nicholas Trottier of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on March 1. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 14-ounces and was born at 10:00 p.m.Rebecca Rios and Cole Knutson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on March 3. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 15-ounces.Ashley and Brandon DeBolt of Williston, Norther Dakota welcomed a baby boy on March 3. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 14-ounces and was born at 8:26 a.m.Richele and Keenan Snyder of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on March 3. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 4-ounces and was born at 9:58 a.m.Alison Mischke and Steele Johnson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on March 6. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 4-ounces and was born at 1:07 a.m.Sara and Trae Rose of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on March 7. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 11-ounces and was born at 8:11 a.m.Maddison Gohl and Ryan Merrens of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on March 7. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 2-ounces and was born at 4:07 p.m.