Officials at Billings Clinic and Kalispell’s Logan Health announced Wednesday that they were exploring a merger that would put two of the state’s largest independent nonprofit health care systems under one roof.

In a press release, officials said they had signed a “non-binding letter of intent” to explore the unification of the two systems. If everything goes according to plan, a definitive agreement would be in hand by this spring, and the merger could be approved by the Federal Trade Commission this summer.



