A bill that makes permanent the expansion of pandemic rules that enabled telehealth medicine to take off in North Dakota was among the last bills to get signed by Gov. Doug Burgum for this biennium.
The bill was one of two telehealth-related bills the legislature considered. A second bill, which aimed to ensure payment parity between telehealth and live visits was defeated, as was a study into the issue.
Commissioner Jon Godfread opposed the latter bill, and said he believes the legislature chose the right thing for consumers.
“The bill that was originally introduced was all about payments,” Godfread told the Williston Herald. “And the bill that we ultimately passed is all about access.”
Consumers should continue to have the same access to telehealth services that they had during the pandemic, Godfread said.
The state’s insurance commissioner acknowledged that negotiations between providers and insurance companies is likely to continue. But he believes that might ultimately be a good thing, to the extent it puts downward pressure on prices for medical services.
Dr. Joan Connell, who had set up a telehealth asthma clinic pre-pandemic, however, believes that will ultimately prove to be a real obstacle when it comes to the meaningful expansion of telehealth options.
“A family who lives in Williston and needs to see the one nurse pediatric neurosurgeon in the state in Fargo is taking one or two days off work and school for a 15- to 30-minute appointment,” she told the Williston Herald. “They could be seen via telehealth, but it’s unaffordable for providers to do those visits for less money than they would do a live visit.”
Connell was among providers disappointed the legislature shot down a $2 million study of the payment parity issue, and said she disagrees with the assumption that telehealth services necessarily cost less.
“In my experience, it actually takes a longer time to do a thorough telehealth visit, because it’s harder to do the examination,” she said. “And if you have any technical challenges, that can also make things take longer. It certainly doesn’t take a shorter time.”
For her asthma clinic to work via telehealth, it also takes costly digital equipment, like stethoscopes and otoscopes. She was fortunate enough to receive a grant for the equipment, but it took her six months negotiation with just one insurer — what she described as more like “persistent badgering” — to convince them that telehealth clinic visits should be reimbursed the same as a live visit. Without that parity for insurance reimbursements, the clinic would not have been economically feasible.
McKenzie Healthcare surgeon, Dr. Ravindra Joshi, meanwhile, told the Williston Herald he’s not sure how telehealth visits will play out for his practice, but, at this point, he plans to continue them. He just hopes the reimbursements will continue to make sense.
“I think that this telehealth video consultation is an amazing gift to my patients,” he said, a point he has been pressing with insurers, politicians, and hospitals. He hopes patients who appreciate telehealth will help with that message as well.
“Of course money is important,” he said, “because that is how we make some developments, research, and progress. If we have a dollar to save, we can put that on our infrastructure, to get better care to the patient, so the money has to come along with this.”