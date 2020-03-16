VisionWest, a consortium of community leaders in North Dakota, is hosting a behavioral health conference in Watford City in April.
“VisionWest meets every other month and goes over the things that are affecting our communities and what the priorities should be,” said Lydia D Jesus. “Behavioral health has come to the top of the list repeatedly, so we decided as a group to put together a behavioral health conference.”
The conference will bring expert speakers to northwestern North Dakota to talk about cutting edge research and best practices for participants to take back to their communities.
It’s being designed with counselors, educators, social workers, nurses, hospital personnel, EMS personnel, employers, safety offices, HR personnel, pastors, law enforcement, elected officials and other professionals who have a concern in mind.
“We want to bring people together in all the specialty areas to share resources and to discuss this is what we do in our community,” D Jesus said. “We hope when people walk away from the conference they take back home tools they can implement in their own communities.”
The three-day conference is planned for April 28, 29, and 30 at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Registration is 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 28, with the first topic at 10 a.m. General admission is $175 for the event. There are also two separate workshops, one for mental health first aid for $65 and another for cognitive behavioral therapy for $50.
Exhibits are also welcome. The fee for a booth is $50.
To register, or for more details about event sponsorships, visit online at https://bit.ly/2IAHPh1.
Topics at the conference include an update from Pam Sagness on behavioral health in North Dakota, and Sen. Rich Wardner on policy and advocacy in the North Dakota Legislature. Pam Lusk will provide cognitive behavioral therapy for children, and Chris Harsell with UND will talk about societal stigma in rural America.
Other topics include prevention practices that work, compassion fatigue, trauma informed care, and many others.
There will be panels on topics like housing, EMS and the emergency room, as well as a rise and shine breakfast with a series of topics. Participants can sit at a table with the expert of their choice for discussion.
“We’re also going to have trauma care, compassion care, and farm stress,” D Jessus said. “And we’re going to have an awards luncheon so we are looking for people to submit names for that.”
These awards include excellence in behavioral health care, champion of change, community innovator, and young influencer.