Senate Bill 2124 didn’t just set in motion the redesign of Social Services. The legislation also enabled a transformation of behavioral health care services across the state.
That is going to bring new approaches to Williams County and new services, among them, less reliance on law enforcement, and a focus on getting services closer to home, according to Pam Sagness, Director of North Dakota Behavioral Health.
“Instead of expecting law enforcement to triage behavioral health crises, there will be a team to do that in the eight regions of the state,” she said. “That will be a significant change in the way communities across the state address behavioral health care crises.”
The work of behavioral health care crisis teams in each region could also link with the certified peer support network that the state is setting up.
“Some of the rural areas of the state are never going to have robust systems,” Sagness said. “There’s not going to be a psychiatrist in my hometown. But there are things we can develop to help people get services.”
Certified peer support specialists will not only receive a high-level of training in ethics and be required to take continuing education, but their services will also be reimbursable by Medicaid.
Rules for certifying the personnel are being drafted now, and a public comment period is open to ensure the training is adequate. Under the current timetable, Medicaid plans will begin reimbursing for certified peer support services in July 2020.
Meanwhile, North Dakota has trained 314 peer support personnel statewide, mostly in rural areas.
The 24-7 peer support line, called Recovery Talk, can be accessed at 1-844-44TalkTo. It is toll-free.
Medicaid plans will also be changing to provide new services for mental illnesses, including addiction beginning in July 2020. These include things like housing and employment support and respite care, Sagness said.
“They are all so important when we talk about recovery,” she said. “Otherwise, it’s treatment without a path to recovery.”
The age for substance abuse vouchers for those who don’t have access to health insurance for treatment and cannot afford it on their own has also been lowered to 14.
The voucher can now also be used to reimburse centers that provide methadone, considered a best practice for opioid use disorder.
Reimbursements for providers, meanwhile, are going to be outcome-based. Centers whose participants succeed in three of four areas for housing, employment, recovery and criminal justice, will get a 20 percent bigger reimbursement.
There is even funding for recovery housing, which fills a niche between a residential recovery program and returning home.
Senate Bill 2124 also included funding for a mental illness prevention program.
“If we can prevent a problem in the first place,” Sagness said, “That is where we will see the highest return on investment.”
Meanwhile, the state’s Free Through Recovery Program is expanding its eligibility criteria. It used to require a referral from Probation and Parole. But the program is now going to open up to those who have not yet been convicted of a crime.
The state has also created a Children’s Cabinet to look at the broader picture for services that help children. One of the focal points is referrals to the juvenile system that are really more about missing behavioral health care services.
“So often these families just need help,” Sagness said. “The kid needs behavioral health services. Juvenile court shouldn’t be the first response for a behavioral health need.”
Schools are now required to designate someone as behavioral health resource coordinator, Sagness added.
“That’s not necessarily a new hire,” she said. “But it’s someone at the school who can receive information from us.”
That way, if a student has a behavioral health issue, someone knows who to call, and what programs might be available for prevention.
Sagness will be talking about these changes from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Williston ARC, 822 18th St. E. in Williston. Among the reasons she’s coming to Williston and other areas across the state is not just to share information with the community, however, but to learn from it as well.
“This isn’t about Bismarck,” she said. “This is statewide. We want to engage with the community members and a lot of our partners who we see in the area and learn more about what is being done. It’s an opportunity for us to learn.”