Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) continues to cover costs for services connected to the nationwide Women Informed to Screen Depending on Measures of Risk (WISDOM) study and encourages eligible members to participate.
The study aims to revolutionize breast cancer screening by determining if personalized breast cancer screening improves detection while reducing over-diagnosis and false positive readings. In collaboration with the University of California-wide Athena Breast Health Network, researchers engage up to 100,000 women and their doctors across the country.
Their goal is to compare the effectiveness of personalized screening protocols based on individual risks, such as genetic makeup and family history, to annual screening.
“The results of this study could impact existing standards for screening and prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer,” shared Dr. Greg Glasner, Chief Medical Officer, BCBSND. “Supporting the WISDOM study by encouraging eligible members to participate is an important step in its success.”
BCBSND covers the cost of services a member may receive through the study, with no cost sharing or impact to the member’s preventive benefit accumulations. Services available to WISDOM study participants include:
Initial risk assessment, followed by an annual risk assessment for the next five years.
Some study participants may receive genetic testing and genetic counseling, if deemed beneficial.
Based on a member’s risk assessment, the participant will receive a breast cancer screening frequency recommendation that they can discuss with their primary care provider.