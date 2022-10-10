Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) continues to cover costs for services connected to the nationwide Women Informed to Screen Depending on Measures of Risk (WISDOM) study and encourages eligible members to participate.

The study aims to revolutionize breast cancer screening by determining if personalized breast cancer screening improves detection while reducing over-diagnosis and false positive readings. In collaboration with the University of California-wide Athena Breast Health Network, researchers engage up to 100,000 women and their doctors across the country.



Load comments