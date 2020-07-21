Mandan, ND (July 21, 2020) – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research. This free presentation will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. (CST). The webinar is open to the public; registration is required. Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their own home. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call: 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.
More about the presentation:
For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.