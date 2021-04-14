The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation, Effective Communication Strategies and Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors on Wednesday, April 28, from 6-9 p.m. The webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call: 701-277-9757 or email, nfensom@alz.org to register for the class.
More about the presentation:
Effective Communication is more than just talking and listening. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors-Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit: alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.