The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage. This presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 8 from 9 am – Noon. The webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call: 701-277-9757 or email, nfensom@alz.org to register for the class.
More about the presentation:
In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join us and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.