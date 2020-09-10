Mandan, ND (September 8, 2020) – The Alzheimer’s Association will be offering a virtual caregiver support group. This group will meet on the last Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. The support group is free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is required. Options for phone or video access are available.
To register: https://www.communityresourcefinder.org
More about the support group:
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:
Develop a support system
Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions
Talk through issues and ways of coping
Share feelings, needs and concerns
Learn about community resources
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.