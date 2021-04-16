The Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, Dakota Geriatrics and the University of North Dakota Department of Geriatrics will join forces to present a free virtual conference on Alzheimer’s and other dementia on April 28 from 3-6 p.m.
Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and 50 million people worldwide have dementia.
Titled “Navigating the Journey to a Dementia Diagnosis,” the upcoming conference is geared toward individuals concerned about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, and want to learn more.
“The conference will feature healthcare providers and caregivers who will share their perspectives on the disease,” said Nikki Wegner, Alzheimer’s Association program manager. There are currently over 11 million unpaid dementia caregivers in the U.S., providing an estimated 15.3 billion hours in care, valued at nearly $257 billion.
“Attendees will also learn about the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and hear from physicians experienced in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” Wegner added.
Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in North Dakota and the fourth leading cause of death in Minnesota. As cases of Alzheimer’s and dementia continue to rise across the country, the importance of an accurate and early diagnosis is especially imperative.
Registration is required to attend the conference and available at: http://bit.ly/navigatingdementia. For questions or more information, contact Beth Olson at bolson@alz.org or 701.952.0800.
