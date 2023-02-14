Terry Kissner

Last fall, in the early hours of a Monday, Terry Kissner of Westhope was pulled from sleep by shoulder pain that radiated through his chest and down his left arm. He recalled it lasted about 20 minutes, then dissipated. Afterward he felt fine.

Two nights later, he awoke with severe stomach pains and began sweating profusely. Soon enough, he became extremely hot and nauseated, but after 20 minutes, that, too, went away.



Tags

Load comments