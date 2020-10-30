Faced with a frightening diagnosis — breast cancer — Stephanie Slabodnik credits early detection as the key to giving her story a happy ending.
Slabodnik, who works as at financial planning firm in Williston, said the day day began as any other, but she soon realized something wasn't quite right.
"I was getting ready for the day one day and I just thought things looked a little different," she told the Williston Herald. "I did a quick self-exam, and I found my lump. I waited awhile because it scared me so much, and I just kept thinking 'Oh, it's going to go away.'"
But after a couple weeks, she knew she needed to get the lump examined, and find out for sure what it was. An initial exam showed confirmed there was a mass, and a mammogram was scheduled for a Friday. By that next Monday, Slabodnik said, she received a call that a biopsy was needed.
"My whole world felt like it was gonna cave in," she recalled. "The option they gave me was an ultrasonic biopsy by radiology, but the radiologist was going to be out of town for two weeks, and I couldn't wait. So I said 'can I just have surgery to get it removed?' Because I didn't care what it was, I wanted it gone."
By the following Thursday, Slabodnik was on the operating table, having the mass removed. The entirety was removed, and a week later she received the official cancer diagnosis. From there, she was given various treatment options, including additional surgery or a mastectomy. Slabodnik opted for the mastectomy, with immediate reconstruction. Due to the size of the tumor, her oncologist suggested a small amount of chemotherapy just to ensure that all the cancer was clear.
Thankfully, Slabodnik said, doctors were "99 percent sure" that the majority of the cancer had been removed with the first surgery.
"It was quite a relief!" she said. "It was a lot of emotions. I heard that I had cancer, but I also heard that they got it all, so that helped."
Four sessions of chemotherapy later, and Slabodnik was ready to begin healing get back to life as normal. Now, five years later, she said she is doing just that.
"I'm great! I work full time, I'm living life to the fullest for sure. I'm doing great." she said.
Through this all, Slabodnik said she had the support of friends and family to guide her through this life-changing ordeal.
"I have a huge family, and lots of friends." she explained. "So I had a really, really great support system. I don't think I could have gotten through it without them. I know I could have, but it would have been so much harder."
After surviving breast cancer, Slabodnik says she now understands the importance of regular screenings and encourages other women to make sure they get screened as well. As a person who did not get screened yearly, she said she was lucky to have found her cancer at such an early stage, when some women are not as fortunate.
"I wasn't being very vigilant, but I sure am now." she said.
The title of "survivor" is not something she takes lightly, and Slabodnik said she encourages other women facing the same battle to remember that they are not alone, and that they are all survivors together.
"I want these people to know that you're a survivor from the minute you get diagnosed." she said. "You have to survive so many things, between when you're diagnosed until you're in my position right now, where October is my five year survivorship. But I felt like a survivor all along. You survive surgeries and chemo, radiation. You survive the scary doctor appointments and getting the scary diagnoses. But you get through it, and you survive these things. We are survivors from the very beginning."