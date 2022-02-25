Here is something new and untraditional, a class that not only tries to teach families about nutrition, but serves up a little soul food to go along with it.
The class is called Cook and Eat with Us, and it’s being led by NDSU Extension Agent and family nutrition specialist Katalin Quale starting March 3 through April 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 916 Main Street.
The program is free, but registration is required. You can sign up for the program online at https://tinyurl.com/yc8evh6d. You can also call Quale at 701-577-4595 or email her at katalin.quale@ndsu.edu.
“This class just kind of takes into account the psychology that comes into play when it comes to adverse childhood experiences,” Quale said. “So it just kind of goes really deep into the science of your mind, and talks about how there’s a lot of connections that don’t quite happen you you’ve grown up with a lot of adversity in your life.”
Understanding those connections and the human response to such things can go a long way to nourishing a meaningful life. Pairing them with a program that’s focused on family nutrition is a powerful way to help people feed their families, both body and soul.
“It’s really centered on respecting different kinds of livelihoods and ways that people were brought up, too,” Quale said. “So it’s intended for an audience that’s had a lot of adversity in their lives.”
While the program requires Quale to have at least 50 percent of participants who meet specific income guidelines, not everyone in the program has to be in that same category. and most people have faced adversity at one time or another in their lives, whether it’s small or large, so everyone is welcome to sign up to participate in the six-week program and learn more about nourishing their family members.
“There really isn’t any demographic besides just the income eligible that I’m looking to reach,” Quale said. “This is just a newer program for families with children, and we're really excited about it.”
Participants will learn to apply things like mindfulness to their daily lives, along with learning about nutrition and cooking a really great meal together.
“I know it seems a little goofy that it’s with cooking, but cooking is such a great time for this, because things don’t always turn out how they’’re supposed to,” Quale said. “And that’s OK.”
Participants will take turns being head chef, and they'll get to choose from a list of recipes that they want to try.
“We’ve got tons of options, dozens of recipes,” Quale said. “Nothing special, but (they help focus on) just basic nutrition education, how to feed your family, balancing a plate, using a lot of the MyPlate guidelines.”