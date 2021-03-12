With 20 percent of North Dakota’s population experiencing mental health issue, a recent health survey shows that access to behavioral or mental health services is among the highest concerns among those affected.
One barrier in creating and bringing more resources to the area is funding, something District 1 Rep. David Richter said he hopes to change. Richter said part of the state’s new budget has targets in Northwest North Dakota in regards to behavioral health.
Richter said a portion of the Health and Human Services budget is intended to resolve discrepancies in behavioral health funding in northwest North Dakota, southwest North Dakota and regions around Devil’s Lake.
That funding, Richter said, would be critical to creating resources within the region, rather than requiring individuals to travel to other parts of the state.
“In a crisis situation, how is it effective to deal with that crisis by sending someone six and a half hours away, versus keeping them local and letting their parents or their family be around and getting them that care right now?” Richter said. “It’s a struggle to figure out how to address it, but we’re working on it.”
One focus in the upcoming legislative session on on early childhood development with the creation of a program for 4-year-olds. The program would provide funding for school districts, Head Start programs and daycares to work with children to give them the skills needed to move into kindergarten.
Richter stated school districts statewide have reported that a large portion of disruptions come from younger students in kindergarten and first grade. This program, he said, would hopefully help to curb some of those disruptive behaviors.
“You have a lot of kids coming in to kindergarten who emotionally and socially aren’t ready to be there,” Richter explained. “So this four year old program is to get them ready, to learn those behavioral and social skills to advance.”
Richter said as he continues to push for more funding in the Williston region, his ultimate goal is to bring resources closer to the people who need them. When an individual experiences a behavioral or mental health crisis, Richter added, one does not know how long that crisis could last, and that getting individuals the care they need in a timely manner is essential.
“I would like to see a facility for crisis management that deals with individuals from little kids all the way up to people with Alzheimer’s,” he said. “I would like to have health professionals here, in a facility that’s local, to deal with that crisis.”
One roadblock to bringing a facility to the region is the recruitment and retention of qualified care professionals, but Richter said he believes mechanisms are being put into place within future bills that would address those concerns, such as incentives for staff to come to the area, telehealth options and more.
Another focus of upcoming funding are much needed renovations to the State Hospital in Jamestown. Overall, Richter said, representatives across the state have been pushing for comprehensive changes to North Dakota’s behavioral and mental health services, with a hard focus on bring necessary services to Northwest North Dakota.
“There’s going to be things that are coming through to help this part of the state,” he said. “(The state) wants to provide and try to help this part of the state, because they see it is a better service, they see it’s more effective and less expensive in the long run.”