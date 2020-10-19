The CHI St. Alexius Williston Auxiliary is holding its annual Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale in the McCauley Room at the hospital on Wednesday Oct. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Proceeds will go toward the purchase of state of the art disinfection technology equipment which reduces the incidence of healthcare associated infections. The UV light disinfection system will enable the hospital to provide a cleaner environment for patients and staff.
Cash and credit cards are accepted. Masks will be required.